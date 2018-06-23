Brigitte Nielsen Welcomes Her Fifth Child at Age 54

Congratulations are in order for actress Brigitte Nielsen! The new mom and her husband, Mattia Dessi, just welcomed a daughter, Frida, on Friday.

“We are overjoyed to welcome our beautiful daughter into our lives,” the parents told People exclusively. “It’s been a long road, and so worth it. We’ve never been more in love.”

Nielsen, who is already a mom to her four sons—Raoul Meyer Jr., 23, Douglas Meyer, 25, Killian Gastineau, 28, and Julian Winding, 34—definitely raised an eyebrow or two when she announced that she was pregnant with her fifth child at age 54.

In May, the Red Sonja star revealed that she was expanding her brood with a photo of herself wearing a skintight dress that prominently displayed her pregnant belly. “Family getting larger #me #family #brigittenielsen #babybump,” she captioned the shot.

Once news broke, Dr. Sheryl Ross confirmed our suspicions that Nielsen's conception was nothing short of a miracle...well, sort of. According to Dr. Ross, fertility does decrease "by as much as 95 percent in women between 40 and 45 years of age." Meanwhile, fertility expert Dr. John Zhang previously revealed to the Daily News that women above age 50 have a 1 percent chance of getting pregnant. Though, it's important to note that IVF can help increase your odds if the eggs are younger.

We are unaware of which way Nielsen got pregnant, but we do know that she has wanted to grow her family since 2008, telling Hello! magazine: "The children have kept me going. After I do Playboy, we want to try IVF. It’s asking a lot, but if it’s possible, it would make our package complete." Looks like Brigitte got her wish!