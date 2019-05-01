Brie Larson Just Chopped Off All of Her Hair

Image zoom Getty Images

Another day, another celeb keeping the bob trend alive. This time, Brie Larson has finally caved and chopped her shoulder-length asymmetrical lob so that it hits right above her chin.

If you're following, that means Larson offically has a bob. However, The Avengers: Endgame star's cut is nothing like the blunt one you saw on Lucy Hale and she hasn't accezorized with bangs like Kerry Washington. Larson's new look takes the bob to the next level.

RELATED: Brie Larson Is Ready to Kick Some Ass

The actress' fresh cut made its first appearance this week when Larson took a break from promoting The Avengers to celebrate the launch of MLH Sigil Fragrances.

Image zoom Sara Jaye Weiss/REX/Shutterstock

While the stylist behind the cut isn't confirmed, it's a good chance that it's the work of Larson's go-to stylist Bryce Scarlett. Juding from what we can see, the cut has a few longer layers in it for movement and texture. The deep side part and slight bend at the ends give the look an overall effortless, bedhead vibe.

VIDEO: Beauty School: How to Use a Round Brush for a Perfect Blowout

So, if you thought the bob trend was going to die soon, Larson's fresh take on the cut is further proof that it's here to stay.