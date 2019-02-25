Brie Larson Goes Medieval Glam at the Oscars in a Silver Gown with a Thigh-High Slit

Though this is only Brie Larson’s third time attending the Oscars, she’s already a red carpet legend.

The actress won the Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role at her first Academy Awards in 2016. Just 26 at the time, the Hollywood newbie made best-dressed lists in a royal blue Gucci gown with an embellished statement belt and a ruffled skirt.

Larson arrived at the Oscars the following year in a plunging strapless velvet Oscar de la Renta gown with a romantic structured train.

Returning as a presenter, InStyle’s March cover star arrived at the 2019 ceremony in a silver chainmail Celine gown with a high neck and a thigh-high slit, her platinum bob styled in loose waves.

This is the first time the Captain Marvel actress has attended the Oscars without longtime fiancé Alex Greenwald, whose engagement was called off earlier this year.

Though there's no cape in sight, Brie's look is truly super.