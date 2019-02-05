Jennifer Lawrence Got Real with Brie Larson After She Won Her Oscar

An Oscar may look pretty, but Brie Larson found out that it really doesn't make her feel any different. In her latest interview, she told InStyle that after she took home her Best Actress Academy Award for Room in 2016, she got a real heart-to-heart with fellow 2013 winner Jennifer Lawrence. The verdict? Just because you have one doesn't mean you're immune to making mistakes.

Larson explained that the day after she took home the statuette, she called her friend to say that she still felt vulnerable, like the win didn't really make her feel any better about herself.

"I was like, 'I don’t feel any different. I don’t feel better about myself. I still don’t feel like I’m a good actress,'" Larson said. "She was like, 'Oh, yeah. That's totally normal. I've had the same thing. Don't think of it like that. Think of it as, like, you got your Ph.D. You're certified; that's it. It doesn't change anything. You can still fuck up. Every judge is still human.'"

Image zoom Larson in a Preen by Thornton Bregazzi dress and Erdem shoes. Photographed by Pamela Hanson.

Not everyone has a superstar best pal, but it seems Larson took Lawrence's words to heart. She tells InStyle that she was drawn to the role of Captain Marvel — perhaps her highest profile role to date — because of the opportunities it provided. Being larger than life on-screen allows her to reach way more people than she ever could in real life.

"She is Earth's mightiest hero. Period," Larson said. "Not Earth's mightiest female hero."

She's taking home a bit of the character with her, she said. With advice coming from every direction, including from castmate Chris Evans, her trainer, and even her mom, she says she's so proud of the character that she's keeping something for herself.

"I want to hold on to the cockiness and the sense of ownership," she says. "Because I do believe in my abilities, and I do value myself, and I do know that I'm strong, and I do know that I can do a lot of things that people don’t think I can do."

Here's hoping everyone takes that same spirit with them, too.