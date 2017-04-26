Brie Larson Says Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence's Friendship Saved Her Life

Brie Larson's girl squad is packing some serious star power.

In an interview with Vanity Fair for the May issue cover story, Larson revealed how two Hollywood A-listers helped her adjust to worldwide fame after her role in Room, which she won an Oscar for in 2015. "I felt lonely and bad sometimes," she says of the grueling press tour surrounding the film. "I was embarrassed to keep talking about myself."

That's when Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence stepped in.

"Emma wrote this beautiful e-mail out of nowhere, and then one day Jen sent me a text message after she saw Room, and we started talking," Larson, 27, recalls. She says she has also grown close to Lena Dunham and Amy Schumer, adding: "That group of friends saved my life."

"I was able to talk with them about everything that was going on in my life, and it was with people who had been through it before and are also hilarious," she shares. "That support and acceptance was everything. I was home-schooled, so I didn't have friends that had the same interests as me, and I found it to be absolutely incredible."

Larson revealed that her and Stone's back-to-back Oscar wins only strengthened their bond. According to the article, when Larson was up for best actress, Stone found her before the ceremony and gave her a book called I Can Fly, an elephant totem for her purse, and a good-luck card.

"It's those little things," Larson notes.