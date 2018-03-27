Brie Larson’s Body Transformation Into Captain Marvel Is Truly Insane

To say Brie Larson was an interesting pick for the role of Captain Marvel is an understatement. The Oscar-winning actress is more known for her roles in dramas like Room and The Glass Castle than for her action movie skills. But her dedication to the craft is reason enough to believe that she’ll do the role justice, and that starts with looking the part.

To fill Captain Marvel’s suit, Larson embarked on a vigorous nine-month training regimen, and she looks totally jacked as a result. Don’t believe us? Just check out those back muscles. You don’t get those from just lying around all day.

But the real proof is the video that she shared on Instagram. For your weekly dose of Monday motivation, Larson posted a clip of her doing pull-ups in the gym, and it’s truly impressive. The real-life superhero pulls her body weight up and over the bar time and time again, showing off her new muscles in the process. “9 months of training really does some stuff to your body,” she wrote in the caption.

On Tuesday, Larson shared another video of herself working out, this time doing push-ups with metal chains around her waist. The actress knocks out an impressive amount of reps with the added weight before pulling it off and continuing on to do more with just her body weight. "Get that chest down," you can hear her trainer say in the video. "I don't care how many you do," he adds, explaining that depth is more important than the number of reps. "Getting stronger is a process I’m committed to showing up for everyday," she wrote in the captain.

After all that hard work to get in Marvel shape, filming has begun on Larson’s film. The studio shared a photo from pre-production on Monday, where Larson looks badass in a flight suit while visiting a real-life Air Force base to research her character.

Production has begun on Marvel Studios' Captain Marvel. Brie Larson receives instructions from Brigadier General Jeannie Leavitt, 57th Wing Commander, on a recent visit to Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada to research her character.

While we don’t know what Larson’s exact diet and workout regimen is for this badass role, it’s safe to say she’s logging long hours in the gym and eating plenty of protein. Back when she was preparing to film Room, she put on 15 pounds of muscle by sticking to a strict plan.

“I was able to lift things that I never felt in my life I would be able to do,” she told People of her transformation. “Every other day, I worked with this incredible trainer, and she would have me lift extreme weights over my head. Just having that, being able to deadlift before I went to work every morning, gave me this mental change that I never had before.”

Safe to say Larson is surprising herself once more.