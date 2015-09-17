How to Get Brie Larson's 3 Best Beauty Looks from #TIFF15

Brie Larson came to the Toronto International Film Festival to make a splash with her dark psychological drama, Room. And it happened: The film received an epic standing ovation when it premiered this week at the Princess of Wales Theatre. In the movie, adapted from Emma Donoghue​'s bestseller, she plays the very unglamorous role of Ma, a woman who was abducted at the age of 17 and locked in a garden shed by her captor. During her captivity, she gave birth to Jack, played by the adorable and lovable Jacob Tremblay.

Larson is already garnering Oscar buzz for this role, which will move every little bit inside of you when you watch it. So you better believe she was putting her best foot forward throughout the festival, where she knew film fanatics and critics were seeing it for the first time. Not only did she dress to impress, she brought a double-dose of a secret weapon: An epic glam squad who followed her wherever she went, including hair expert Ted Gibson (above, left), famous for styling the locks of Anne Hathaway and Zoë Saldana, and makeup mastermind Nick Barose (above, right), known for his work on stars like Lupita Nyong'o and Hailee Steinfeld.

We caught up with Gibson and Barose when they stopped by our portrait studio with the cast of Room, where we asked Barose for the Brie Beauty Breakdown. His inspiration for the festival, he said, was to represent her upbeat personality. "Brie is very free and fun when it comes to makeup," he said, "so we kept it spontaneous and played up a different mood for each look." We found she played with color in such surprisingly refreshing ways that we had to know how he did it. Below, find his inspirations and tips for achieving three of her biggest #TIFF15 moments.

The InStyle/HFPA Toronto International Film Festival Party Presented by Max Mara

Arthur Mola/Invision/AP

The Inspiration: "If Audrey Hepburn was in a rock band," said Barose.

The Execution: "We wanted sexy eyes and fresh nude lips," he said. Therefore, he chose a plum shade for the eyes, rather than traditional black or brown. "This looks more unusual and more unexpected," he said. He used Armani Smooth Silk Eyepencil in Eggplant ($30; nordstrom.com) for her upper and lower lashlines. To achieve this look, "wing the liner out a bit then smudge shimmery purply​ cream eyeshadow on top," he advised. For the shadow, use Armani Eyes To Kill Intense Eyeshadow in 3 Purpura ($34; giorgioarmanibeauty-usa.com).

Vanity Fair Toast of Freeheld Presented by Hugo Boss

George Pimentel/Getty Images

The Inspiration: "The badass leading ladies of film noir," said Barose.

The Execution: "Dark plummy lips are everywhere this fall, so that's why I wanted to give her this dark, bold pout," said Barose. However, there's a way to "keep it feminine and less goth," he said, "by opting for dark shades that are not too brown or black. Instead, they should have a hint of red to it to keep it pretty." Try Rouge D’Armani in 204 ($36; giorgioarmanibeauty-usa.com). Finally, he said, "keep the rest of the make up soft to keep it from being too harsh." Noted!

The Room Premiere

Andrew H Walker/REX Shutterstock

The Inspiration: "Eighties glamazon vibes," said Barose.

The Execution: This look was all about a mix of blue eyes and a glossy lip. For the eyes, he used two coats of bright blue mascara (Lancôme Grandiose Mascara in Sapphire, $32; nordstrom.com) and applied blue eyeshadow as a liner. For the lips, he used the pinky red tone Armani Ecstasy Lacquer in 400 ($38; sephora.com). "Keep gloss looking polished by applying a lip pencil in the same tone and sketch it along the lip line before adding the gloss," he advised.

