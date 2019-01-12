Brie Larson and Alex Greenwald Have Called Off Their 3-Year Engagement

Brie Larson and her fiancé Alex Greenwald have reportedly split, ending their engagement of nearly three years.“They have taken a step back from their engagement for the time being but they remain close,” a source told People on Friday.

In May 2016, the musician popped the question to Larson during a romantic trip to Tokyo following several years of dating. And while the pair chose to keep their romance under wraps for the most part, they did manage to share a couple of sweet moments in public.

A few months before getting engaged, at the SAG Awards in 2016, Larson gushed to Entertainment Tonight about her boyfriend. "Oh man, I mean, he's the other half of the equation -- how can you explain support?" she told the news outlet. "I mean, it goes beyond anything. He's just my person, he's my best friend."

Later that year while at the Oscars, Larson took her affection for Greenwald up a notch, and offered an adorable on-stage shout-out to her man while accepting the award for Best Actress. “Jacob Tremblay, my partner through this in every way possible,” she said of her Room costar. “My real partner, Alex Greenwald, I love you.”

For his part, Greenwald serenaded Larson on her 29th birthday in October on Instagram, which the Captain Marvel star shared on her Stories. He also played supportive partner when her filming for the action flick ended in July, celebrating on social media with a photo of himself rocking a hat emblazoned with the Captain Marvel logo.

As far as celebrity breakups are concerned, this is our first collective heartbreak of 2019.