Bridget Jones Is Coming Back! Here's Everything You Need to Know About the Long-Awaited Third Installment

Grab your best reindeer jumper: Bridget Jones is officially coming back!

And this time, it appears the amusingly awkward Brit is entering the world of motherhood.

Bridget Jones's Baby will start filming in the U.K. on Oct. 2, reps for Universal Pictures confirm to People. Sharon Maguire, who helmed Bridget Jones's Diary in 2001, is once again on board to direct.

Excited? So are we. Here's everything you need to know about the third Bridget flick:

Renée Zellweger is reprising her famous role.

She might be an American, but Renée Zellweger will dust off her British accent for the new movie, which is filming 11 years after the first sequel, Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason, hit theaters in 2004.

McDreamy is onboard—in his first post-Grey's role.

Another American has joined the cast—and this one is positively dreamy. Patrick Dempsey will appear in his first role since leaving Grey's Anatomy, a rep for the film confirms to People. Dempsey shockingly departed last season after his character, neurosurgeon Dr. Derek Shepherd, heroically died in a car wreck.

Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images

RELATED: Bridget Jones, Bridget Jones Baby, movie, film, Renee Zellweger, Patrick Dempsey, Colin Firth

Don't Worry—Darcy's back too.

Jones will reunite with long-suffering boyfriend Mark Darcy in the latest film, played once again by Colin Firth—an actual Brit!

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

The film takes place before the events in Mad About the Boy.

While the actual content of the new screenplay is a closely guarded secret, the movie—the third in the series—is expected to find Bridget unexpectedly pregnant. Although the movie will once again be drawn from author Helen Fielding's writings, People has learned it will fill the gap between Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason and Fielding's 2013 book, Mad About the Boy.

The father of Bridget's baby is unknown—so far.

The identity of the father is, at this stage, a complete mystery, which leaves open the very real possibility that Firth and Dempsey may soon be recreating the famous fight scene between Darcy and Hugh Grant's roguish Daniel Cleaver.

Darcy and McDreamy duking it out for the affections of Bridget Jones? Now that has got to be seen.

RELATED: See Renée Zellweger's (Drought-Conscious) ALS Ice Bucket Challenge Video