Bridget Jones Is Back with Plenty of Baby Daddy Drama—Watch the Full Trailer

The full-length trailer for Bridget Jones's Baby was released by Universal Pictures on Tuesday, and one thing's for certain–the beloved Brit's boy troubles are far from over.

The newest movie, which is set to hit theaters 15 years after the original hit film, features a pregnant Bridget Jones, reprised by Renée Zellweger, caught in yet another love triangle. This time, the sleazy Daniel Cleaver, played by Hugh Grant in the first two films, is nowhere to be found, but Mark Darcy, aka Colin Firth, returns for an appearance.

In the third chapter of the series, Bridget, who now uses her iPad as a diary, finds out that she's pregnant and that the baby daddy could be one of two men–her romantic boyfriend, played by Patrick Dempsey, or her dreamy ex, Mark Darcy.

The two men quickly engage in a battle to win over Bridget's affections and show themselves to be the better potential father.

While McDreamy would be the sure pick in any other case, fans will certainly be rooting for a Mark and Bridget reunion, complete with ugly Christmas sweaters. Something tells us the competition will be fierce between the two!

Watch the full trailer above.