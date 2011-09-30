Bridesmaids Hits #1 Again!

Sharon Clott Kanter
Sep 30, 2011

Bridesmaids hits number one—again! The hilarious comedy starring Kristen Wiig, Rose Byrne, Maya Rudolph, and Melissa McCarthy just came out on DVD last week and it shot right to the top of home video sales charts, THR reports. The flick already sold $35 million in its first few days in stores. Want your own copy? Find the Bridesmaids DVD for $25 at Walmart.com. For those looking to rent the movie, it won’t be available on Netflix or Redbox until next month.

