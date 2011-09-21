Bridesmaids DVD: Now You Can See Helen's High-Fashion Style Up Close

Bridesmaids, the movie that sent millions into doubled-over laughing fits, is now available on DVD! And that's good news for fashion fans, because now you have another chance to see Helen (played by Rose Byrne) and her chic wardrobe—think Valentino, Dolce & Gabbana, Chloe, Romona Keveza, and more—in Blu-Ray high definition. “She was intimidating to Annie, Kristen Wiig’s character, and that’s what her clothes were about,” Byrne told InStyle.com when we caught up with her to talk sartorial choices, which she made with the help of costume designer Leesa Evans. Click through the gallery now to see Helen's top outfits in the movie, and Byrne's thoughts on each look! Find the Bridesmaids DVD for $22 at Walmart.com.