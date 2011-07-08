Bridesmaids Beats Sex and the City at the Box Office!

Courtesy of Universal Pictures; Courtesy of Warner Bros.
Leah Abrahams
Jul 08, 2011 @ 4:30 pm

In the world of funny female films, which ones rise to the top? The latest smash is Universal Studios' Bridesmaidsthe movie grossed $153.7 million as of July 4th, THR reports. And that's not only a huge number, it's a record breaker. The Kristen Wiig-headlining flick surpassed Sex and the City, which earned $152.6 million, as the top-grossing female comedy of all time! It's also director Judd Apatow's biggest film yet, surpassing his other male-dominated comedies like Knocked Up and Talladega Nights. What a victory for funny ladies!

Tell us: Did you see Bridesmaids? Let us know your thoughts (and favorite parts) in the comments!

MORE: Meet the Twilight Saga's Newest Star Have You Checked Out Pottermore? 90's Teen Stars: Then and Now!

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!