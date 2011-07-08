Bridesmaids Beats Sex and the City at the Box Office!

In the world of funny female films, which ones rise to the top? The latest smash is Universal Studios' Bridesmaids—the movie grossed $153.7 million as of July 4th, THR reports. And that's not only a huge number, it's a record breaker. The Kristen Wiig-headlining flick surpassed Sex and the City, which earned $152.6 million, as the top-grossing female comedy of all time! It's also director Judd Apatow's biggest film yet, surpassing his other male-dominated comedies like Knocked Up and Talladega Nights. What a victory for funny ladies!

