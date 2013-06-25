Bridesmaid Gift Idea: Nivea's Personalized Lip Balms

Calling all brides-to-be: Here's a bridesmaid gift that merges style, function, and a personal touch. Nivea and Rebecca Minkoff joined forces to launch the brand's Style Uncapped customizing tool, which allows you to create your own design on their iconic lip balms. Users have the option to choose Minkoff's runway-inspired design (right) or try out over 400 patterns, and there's even the option to add customized text (like names or events). "With the first of its kind program, we will give everyone in America the opportunity to make their lip cap their best accessory," said Minkoff. "And I know all too well about the importance of creating a great accessory!" Plus, if you order over 5 lip balms, they'll be priced at $5 per cap, so if you have a large bridal party, you don't have to spend big to give a memorable gift. Try out the Style Uncapped tool for yourself at styleuncapped.com when it launches Thursday, June 27.

