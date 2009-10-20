Bridesmaid Dresses You Can Actually Wear Again

It's bridal fashion week and in addition to seeing the latest wedding gowns from designers like Monique Lhuillier and Jenny Packham, we've been scoping out the best new bridesmaid looks too. In a move that is sure to make wedding parties everywhere rejoice, designers like Amsale, Melissa Sweet and Priscilla of Boston are now offering stylish dresses that work just as well for a cocktail party as they do for a trip down the aisle. And perhaps even better, bridal megastore David's Bridal has introduced separates for bridesmaids this season that could also work at the office or for a nuptials-free night out. It's finally happened girls—the days of hideous bridesmaid ensembles you'll only want wear once are truly gone.

Check out InStyleWeddings.com for more front-row recaps from the runway.

— Jeanine Edwards