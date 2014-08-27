Bride-to-Be Lauren Conrad Gets in the Wedding Spirit with a Line of Bridesmaid Dresses

Lauren Conrad is a woman of many talents—writer, lifestyle guru, designer, InStyle.com guest editor. And now the Jill-of-all-trades has tried her hand at designing bridesmaid dresses. Conrad, who is in the throes of planning her own upcoming nuptials, has designed a collection of 12 bridesmaid dresses for her clothing line Paper Crown. The dresses range in length from a few inches above the knee to floor-length and are all made-to-order in a variety of soft, pastel colors.

Conrad and her bridesmaids model the collection in the fall issue of Martha Stewart Weddings. And while she hasn't revealed many details about her own wedding, she did say that all of her girls will wear dresses from the collection on the big day. Conrad chose two colors and let each of her bridesmaids chose their own style. "I don’t mind if there are a few girls in the same dress, or if people are all in different ones. It’s too difficult to take a group of girls and put them in the same color and silhouette; everyone has their own style," she told the magazine. Conrad herself wore a dress from the collection at her friend Maura McManus's wedding a few weeks ago.

Courtesy

Conrad's collection of bridesmaid dresses for Paper Crown ranges in price from $220 to $325 and is available now on papercrown.com. Plus, check out Conrad's best looks ever in our gallery!