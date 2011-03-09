Bridal Shoes: Shopping for Kate Middleton's Wedding Flats

Kate Middleton is planning to wear multiple outfits for her April 29th wedding to Prince William, and new reports claim at least one of her dresses will be paired with flats! Middleton will wear four or five pairs of shoes with varying heel heights throughout the day, including a slipper-like style "covered in multiple layers of silk, and heavily embroidered," Huffington Post reports. Details about the designer are still under wraps, but that didn’t stop us from playing stylist! Click through the gallery to see some of our favorite bridal flats, including picks from Pour la Victoire and Valentino (shown).

