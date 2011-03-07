Bridal Shoes: Loeffler Randall Debuts New Wedding Collection

Shoe company Loeffler Randall just expanded its already-chic footwear collection by adding a selection of bridal shoes, which debut online today. "Over the years I have been asked by a lot of friends and acquaintances to design special wedding shoes for their big days," the company's designer Jessie Randall (inset) told us. "The brides who came to me were looking for something a little different." The five styles range from flats to booties to stilettos, and are made with satins, meshes, leathers, and snakeskin. Click through the gallery for a preview of the entire new bridal shoes collection, and score your pair $295 to $625 on LoefflerRandall.com.