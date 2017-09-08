Brian Austin Green Stands Up for Son Noah's Choice to Wear Dresses

When it comes to his children, don't mess with Brian Austin Green.

The Beverly Hills 90210 actor is the father of three boys with Megan Fox and he just went into papa bear mode to defend his oldest, Noah. During an interview with YouTube channel Hollywood Pipeline, Green addressed the 4-year-old's choice to wear dresses while out in public.

"I've heard from some people that they don't agree with him wearing dresses," he stated. "To them I say, I don't care. He's 4 and if he wants to wear it, then he wears it." Green continued, "I feel like at 4 or 5, that's the time he should be having fun. He's not harming anyone by wearing a dress. If he wants to, awesome. Good on him."

In late July, Fox created quite the stir when she posted a photo of Noah dressed up as Frozen character, Elsa.

Green also revealed how he and Fox and protect their children from the paparazzi. "You tell them you're going to be somewhere," he admitted. "They take five minutes taking pictures and then they leave you alone." The duo do this at the beginning of their family vacations, so there are no uncomfortable interruptions.

So let it be known: Green isn't here for anyone's opinions about what his children wear. As if we needed another reason to love the heartthrob.