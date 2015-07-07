The Most Breathtaking Gowns from Couture Fashion Week

Every time Couture Fashion Week wraps, it's hard to imagine that there are any designs left to blow us away. Well, consider us impressed. Couturiers have gone all out for fall 2015, dialing up the drama and experimenting with extremes. The result? Incredible line-ups brimming with epic concoctions that range from the ethereal to the risqué.

Designer Donatella Versace, the first to kick off the week, took a rather different approach this season with dreamy Boho-inspired creations—a departure from her usual sparkly second-skin cut-out numbers—that transformed each model into a goddess (see: Karlie Kloss, above). And Giambattista Valli cranked things up a notch when he took his signature fluffy couture gowns and constructed even fluffier skirts that spanned the entire width of the runway.

From delicate floral-appliqued Chanel separates to Armani Prive's stunning iridescent number, take a look at some of the most gorgeous gowns from the fall 2015 creations at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week.

