Breakup With Your Boyfriend's Jeans And Throw On His Shirt

Humberto Carreno/startraksphoto;Courtesy of Tillys.com
Lisa Tilson
Jul 13, 2009

The comfy I-stole-it-from-my-boyfriend style—that evolved from jeans to shorts for summer—has officially moved on to tops. Loosely fit casual button downs, like Jessica Szohr's faded plaid version, are the new way to wear his clothes. Rihanna and Jessica Simpson are also fans. Pair it with your boyfriend shorts like Szohr or with skinny jeans and heels for a polished look.

Pony Plaid Top, RVCA, $40; at tillys.com.

Shop more boyfriends shirts.

