Get ready for couture onesies! Super-stylist Rachel Zoe is indeed expecting. She tweeted today, “Hey everyone! I want to officially confirm to my loyal friends and followers that I am pregnant!...” and “I feel great, Rodger and I are beyond excited and so thankful for all of your love and support. xo RZ & RB.” Just think: If Baby Zoe is a girl, she can grow up to borrow from her mom’s legendary closet! Lucky lady. Congrats Rachel and Rodger!