Breaking News: It’s a Boy for Kate Middleton

Boy, oh boy, the wait is over! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcomed their little one today at the Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital in London -- a baby boy. The British Monarchy wrote on its Facebook page that the son was born at 4:24 p.m., weighing 8 lbs., 6 oz. The newborn will officially be known as His Royal Highness, Prince of Cambridge, and is third in line to the throne after Prince Charles and Prince William. The British Monarchy also posted a photo of the official Buckingham Palace written announcement on Instagram, in which you can read: "Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well." Congratulations, Will and Kate!

