Why Breaking Bad Star Bryan Cranston Hopes Better Call Saul Wins at the 2015 Emmys

The Emmys are only a week away, and everyone is rooting for their favorite shows to take home a trophy—including the stars. After taking home six Emmys over the years for his work on AMC's Breaking Bad, Bryan Cranston is hoping that the cast of the show's spinoff, Better Call Saul, wins the title of Outstanding Drama Series. "I’m very pleased that the Breaking Bad family has continued on with the next generation," Cranston told InStyle at the Toronto International Film Festival this weekend, where he's promoting his film Trumbo.

And unlike his character on Breaking Bad Walter White, who might have wanted all the spotlight to himself, Cranston is also hoping that the show's star Bob Odenkirk, who played the lawyer of Cranston's character on Breaking Bad, wins the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. "I love the show, and I think Bob does a great job," Cranston said. "And Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, who run the show, have done a fantastic job with it, too."

A prequel to Breaking Bad, the spinoff is certainly adding a new dimension to the franchise. "It has the same feeling and sensibility as Breaking Bad, but it’s a completely different story so it’s refreshing," Cranston said. "It doesn’t feel like you’re treading familiar waters—it feels familiar, but yet it’s not. It’s an enticing change."

Leading up to next week's Emmy Awards, Cranston is sending out nothing but positive vibes to those working on the show. "Good luck to that cast and crew," he said. "I'm excited."

