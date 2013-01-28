Breaking Bad Star Aaron Paul Learned His Bow Tie Skills from YouTube

Why did Aaron Paul love his Burberry suit at last night's SAG Awards? "They put me in clothes that make me feel much cooler than I actually am!" the Breaking Bad star told InStyle.com at the show. "Burberry has treated me well for many years. It's true. When I take this off, I feel super insecure," he added jokingly. Not a joke? His bow tie, which he cinched himself. "I did my first bow tie the other day," he explained. "I was watching a YouTube video and I said 'I'm going to learn this.' So, I looked in the mirror and I learned how to do it!" Fabulous work! Jesse Pinkman sure cleans up nicely.

— Brianna Deutsch