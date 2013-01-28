Breaking Bad Star Aaron Paul Learned His Bow Tie Skills from YouTube

Jeff Vespa/WireImage
InStyle Staff
Jan 28, 2013 @ 2:02 pm

Why did Aaron Paul love his Burberry suit at last night's SAG Awards? "They put me in clothes that make me feel much cooler than I actually am!" the Breaking Bad star told InStyle.com at the show. "Burberry has treated me well for many years. It's true. When I take this off, I feel super insecure," he added jokingly. Not a joke? His bow tie, which he cinched himself. "I did my first bow tie the other day," he explained. "I was watching a YouTube video and I said 'I'm going to learn this.' So, I looked in the mirror and I learned how to do it!" Fabulous work! Jesse Pinkman sure cleans up nicely.

— Brianna Deutsch

