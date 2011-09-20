Breakfast at Tiffany's Turns 50 Today!

Happy Birthday, Breakfast at Tiffany's! The Audrey Hepburn classic turns 50 today, and in celebration of the half-century milestone, the film has been restored and reissued on Blu-ray DVD ($19.99 at Amazon.com). That means Breakfast at Tiffany's fans can see Holly Golightly's iconic Givenchy wardrobe, oversize shades and statement jewelry in high definition. Tell us, what's your favorite Breakfast at Tiffany's fashion moment?

