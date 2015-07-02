A London Store Recreates the Holly Golightly Tiffany's Experience–but Without Breakfast

To celebrate the opening of its in-store Tiffany & Co. concession, British department store Selfridges (the setting for PBS drama Mr. Selfridge) has brought New York to London by turning its adjacent Old Selfridges Hotel space into a walk-through installation to create a virtual Fifth Avenue for shoppers to stroll down until they reach Tiffany’s flagship store at 57th Street.

For the full Holly Golightly experience (from the 1961 film Breakfast at Tiffany's), the projection of the Fifth Avenue Tiffany & Co.'s elegant exterior features window displays by the legendary Gene Moore, whose witty and imaginative designs, such as a bird pulling a diamond necklace "worm" out of the ground, graced the store’s windows for four decades and would have included the displays Holly, as unforgettably portrayed by Audrey Hepburn, gazed at longingly in the movie.

Courtesy

RELATED: Sweet Dreams Do Come True: Check Out This Store’s Chocolate Library

The installation is open to the public from July 3 to 12. A master engraver will be on hand to offer complimentary engravings for any pieces purchased at the store during the exhibition and, to add to the Big Apple atmosphere, pretzels or coffee will be available from an actual, not projected, street vendor’s cart. Breakfast, however, is not included. See more photos here:

Courtesy

Courtesy

Courtesy

RELATED: Nine Stars Who Are Inspired by Audrey Hepburn