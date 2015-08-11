Give Your Workspace the Ultimate Makeover with 5 Simple Tips

Although many of us spend at least a third of our day working behind a desk, our offices or cubicles rarely reflect our personal aesthetic—or get the decorating attention they deserve. Yet a few simple tricks can transform your workspace, according to Chelsea Shukov, co-founder of Sugar Paper. The Los Angeles-based stationery brand's gorgeous new vintage-inspired, brass desk accessories collection is excuse enough to do an office makeover ASAP, so we asked her to share her best tips for styling and organizing a desk to make it feel more like home.

1. Have a designated place for everything. This way, it is much easier to stay organized and keep your space free from clutter.

2. Add decor elements to spruce up your space. A great area rug or a simple desk lamp can make the room/space feel pulled together.

3. Hang Art. Create Inspiration boards that that bring you joy. Add pops of color. Your office is a big part of your life so make it a place that you look forward to spending time in.

4. Choose to use a stylish notebook and a great pen. It makes ordinary tasks like creating to-do lists feel extraordinary and chic.

5. Remove items like paper clips from their cardboard packaging and place them in a ring dish or small jar. It makes them more accessible and they also look cute sitting on your desk.

