Brangelina Newsflash! Find Out What Brad Pitt Wore On His Wedding Day

Angelina Jolie may have worn custom Atelier Versace for her wedding to Brad Pitt—but the designer behind the actor's dapper attire was a mystery, until today. While the first photos of the pair's wedding were released last week which included all the details on the bride's gown, little was know about Pitt's look. Now we know: It was just revealed that Pitt donned a classic look created by Salvatore Ferragamo. The 2-button navy suit featured a notch lapel and long jacket, making for one handsome groom!

The couple—who became engaged in 2012—tied the knot on Saturday, Aug. 23, in Correns, France, in a chapel at Château Miraval, the estate and vineyard they’ve owned since 2008. Their intimate ceremony was attended by close family and friends, including the duo's children: Maddox, 13, and Pax, 11, Zahara, 9, Shiloh, 8, Vivienne, 6, and Knox, 6.

