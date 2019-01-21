Brandon Truaxe, Founder of Beauty Brand Deciem, Dies at Age 40

Founder and former co-CEO of beauty brand Deciem, Brandon Truaxe, has died, WWD reports. While a cause of death is not known, Truaxe — who was only 40 years old at the time of his untimely passing — was in Toronto.

According to Vox, an internal email sent out by the company's acting CEO Nicola Kilner on Monday alerted staffers about his death. "I can’t believe I am typing these words. Brandon has passed away over the weekend," she began her message.

"Heartbroken doesn’t come close to how I, and how I know many of you will be feeling. All offices, warehouses, factories and stores please close today and take the time to cry with sadness, smile at the good times we had, reflect on what his genius built and hug your loved ones that little harder," Kilner continued. "We are all in disbelief and shock but I will be in touch again very soon. I love you all incredibly much, as did he."

In 2013, Truaxe launched Deciem and The Ordinary — which garnered a cult-like following and celebrity clients, including Kim Kardashian who is a fan of the brand's retinoid serum.

Four years later, Estée Lauder became a minority stakeholder in the company. The following year, Truaxe's behavior became increasingly controversial. He cc'd reporters on emails to chairman emeritus of the Estée Lauder Cos. Inc., Leonard Lauder, and posted important business announcements on Instagram, before he was ousted from Deciem for publicly announcing on social media that he was shutting down the company in October.

The internet drama was a cause for concern, and people began to wonder about Truaxe's mental well-being. Two months following his ousting, Truaxe was reportedly hospitalized for his mental health in London and Toronto, however, there's no evidence that his mental state had anything to do with his death.

This is a developing story.