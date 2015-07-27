It's a Girl for the Jenners! Brandon and Leah Welcome Their First Child

Get ready: Another Jenner has entered the world! Brandon Jenner and his wife Leah welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Eva James on July 22. Jenner is the son of Caitlyn Jenner and Linda Thompson and half-brother to Kendall and Kylie Jenner as well as stepbrother to Kim, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian.

The proud mother announced the news on Instagram with a picture of herself wearing a white dress while gazing down at and holding her bump.

On Wednesday, July 22nd I became a Mom. It has without a doubt been the most profoundly beautiful time in my life but also emotionally, spiritually and physically challenging too....and I am so grateful for every second of it. Brandon and I are taking care of our healthy, little baby girl, Eva James Jenner.🌹 A photo posted by Leah Jenner (@leah_jenner) on Jul 26, 2015 at 11:02am PDT

The new parents shared several beautiful photos during the pregnancy:

I just couldn't love this woman any more than I do now. 🌹 A photo posted by Brandon Jenner (@brandontjenner) on Jun 9, 2015 at 1:04am PDT

❤️❤️👪 @leah_jenner A photo posted by Brandon Jenner (@brandontjenner) on Jul 11, 2015 at 10:30am PDT

He thinks he's funny. A photo posted by Leah Jenner (@leah_jenner) on May 26, 2015 at 2:38pm PDT

The couple married in 2012 in Hawaii and work together as a music duo, Brandon and Leah. Congrats to the growing family!

