It's a Girl for the Jenners! Brandon and Leah Welcome Their First Child

Get ready: Another Jenner has entered the world! Brandon Jenner and his wife Leah welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Eva James on July 22. Jenner is the son of Caitlyn Jenner and Linda Thompson and half-brother to Kendall and Kylie Jenner as well as stepbrother to Kim, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian.
The proud mother announced the news on Instagram with a picture of herself wearing a white dress while gazing down at and holding her bump. "On Wednesday, July 22nd I became a Mom," she wrote in the caption. "It has without a doubt been the most profoundly beautiful time in my life but also emotionally, spirtually and physically challenging too...and I am so grateful for every second of it. Brandon and I are taking care of our healthy, little baby girl, Eva James Jenner."
The new parents shared several beautiful photos during the pregnancy:
The couple married in 2012 in Hawaii and work together as a music duo, Brandon and Leah. Congrats to the growing family!