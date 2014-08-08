This Brand New Parisian-Inspired Spa Is la Creme de la Creme

In the hustle and bustle of a metropolis, it often seems impossible to escape the crowds, noise, and overwhelming feeling of constant stimulation; but we've found a hidden gem smack dab in the middle of it all where we would kill to spend every afternoon relaxing and rejuvenating. Park Hyatt New York, the brand-new hotel making a serious statement in the New York City skyline, is just a couple of weeks from opening its doors and on the 25th floor of the stunning property hides a breathtaking retreat from life that is already up and running: Spa Nalai.

The 13,000-square-foot sun-drenched sanctuary perched above Midtown Manhattan is creating buzz for its one-of-a-kind curated services and seasonal, international treatments that emphasize individual wellness needs. From advanced beauty rituals using high-end French skin care line Carita Paris, to ancient healing techniques that completely renew the soul, there is, quite frankly, not a whole lot not to like once you step foot inside.

Sure, the floor-to-ceiling views of the sweeping skyline are unparalleled, as is the service, but added bonus for the individual spa "suites" that are larger than many New York City apartments, where clients come to relax and prepare for their services (not to mention the private balconies where you can step outside and sip tea or champagne while awaiting your treatment).

Bottom line: It's the next best thing to a weeklong trip to Paris (without the jet lag).

See inside more of the hottest hotels in our gallery.