Bradley Cooper's Awards Season Prep Routine: Soap and Water

Jason Kempin/BAFTA LA/Getty
InStyle Staff
Jan 13, 2013 @ 12:00 pm

How is the Sexiest Man Alive, Bradley Cooper, getting ready for the Golden Globes tonight? “It’s so simple, I only use soap and water,” the Silver Linings Playbook star and Golden Globes Best Actor nominee said at yesterday’s BAFTA Tea Party, held at the Four Seasons Beverly Hills. He’s as minimal about his prep routine as he is about his wardrobe, too: “I dress up on the red carpet as that's the way I was brought up,” the star said. “I can always here my dad's voice saying ‘Put on a nice suit!’” Overall, he says his awards season experience is memorable, no matter what. “I am just enjoying it all, of course, because it may never happen again!

