Bradley Cooper Permed His Hair For A New Role!

Bradley Cooper has been rocking long locks for a while—he even let them hang loose for the Golden Globes—and now we have a better idea of why! The Silver Linings Playbook star told E! Online that he just permed his hair for a new role. "I had to perm my hair today!" the actor told E!, while he remained mostly mum about what exactly his new film entails. "We did a camera test today and we're playing around with the idea of him having curly hair. I had rollers in my hair!" Now that's a vision! We can't wait to see Bradley with ringlets.

Plus, see more star hair makeovers!

MORE:• Bradley Talks Silver Linings Dance Moves• Cooper’s Number One Stylist: His Mom• Bradley’s French Interview