Bradley Cooper Reveals He Was "Embarrassed" By His Oscars Snub

Although Bradley Cooper and his latest film A Star Is Born swept up several Oscar noms, the actor's directorial debut was overlooked in the category of Best Director — a snub that left Cooper fans outraged.

Rather than feeling angry about the outcome, Cooper himself was "embarrassed" by the news. While speaking with Oprah Winfrey on Tuesday, the 44-year-old admitted that he felt like he failed — according to People.

Image zoom Venturelli/WireImage

“I was embarrassed. I was at a coffee shop in New York City and looked down at my phone and Nicole [Caruso, his publicist] has told me congratulations and said what we had been nominated for,” Cooper explained. “They didn’t even give me the bad news.”

He continued: “I was embarrassed because I felt I hadn’t done my job.”

Bradley's co-star Lady Gaga couldn't disagree more with the Academy's decision, and gave the sweetest shout-out to Cooper while speaking with LA Times last month.

"At the end of the day, he knows that he’s the best director in my eyes, and in all of our eyes as his cast,” she told the newspaper. “I know that he’s so happy that we’ve all been nominated and that the film was recognized and we all feel really, really beyond elated for the recognition.”

Image zoom ladygaga/instagram

Gaga, for her part, was nominated for Best Lead Actress and Best Song at the 2019 Academy Awards. And Bradley also gives her major props for her advice to him when it came to singing in the film.

“She said, ‘Don’t try to sing it,'” he shared during his conversation with Oprah. “It was the best direction. It’s like acting, I’m actually talking.”