Bradley Cooper Tells Michelle Obama on Ellen That He Didn't Wear Underwear to the State Dinner

When we first learned that InStyle’s October cover star Michelle Obama would co-host The Ellen DeGeneres Show for a special episode, we expected a day of hilarious segments, surprise guests, and killer dance moves—and FLOTUS did not disappoint. The First Lady appears on Tuesday's episode and none other than Bradley Cooper helps ring in the historical show.

In one funny segment, Mrs. Obama generously complies with host Ellen DeGeneres's request to take a selfie and even asks to do “duck lips” in the photo. “You know who is better at this than me is Bradley Cooper,” DeGeneres says (referencing that epic Oscars selfie) and brings out the Silver Linings Playbook star.

Naturally, the stars started swapping White House stories and Cooper had an interesting one to share: He went commando to a State Dinner. “I had just done American Sniper and the tuxedo—I only had one tuxedo and it didn’t fit. I was so nervous that it would rip and so I decided at the last minute to 86 the underwear,” he said.

“You know, because if it should rip, it’s much better to not have underwear on,” DeGeneres joked. “For us. It’s good for us, right, ladies?” the First Lady quipped, getting cheers from the audience.

RELATED: 5 Things to Know About Michelle Obama's Let Girls Learn Initiative

Along with dancing through the audience and drenching NBA star Stephen Curry with water balloons, Obama sat down to talk about leaving the White House and the major adjustment period her daughters Malia and Sasha will go through.

“I’m sure the girls will have a tough time,” the First Lady said. “We’re trying to have them step back and really appreciate the walk on the South Lawn, sitting on the Truman Balcony. We just want to keep creating some memories for them as well.”

As for growing up in the White House, Obama admits she was worried about them coming of age in the public eye. “I’m proud of them. They’ve really managed this so well. I just love them to death and the big thing I’ve always worried about was making sure that they got out of this whole, and I’m just proud that they’re poised, smart, intelligent young women,” she said.

RELATED: Supporting Girls' Education Has Never Been So Stylish!

We’ll raise a glass to that. Watch the videos above for the First Lady’s full interview. For more from the First Lady, pick up the October issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download Friday, Sept. 16.