Bradley Cooper to Make His Directorial Debut with a Remake of A Star Is Born

Bradley Cooper, who is set to produce a remake of the film A Star Is Born, is in talks to helm the project, making the film his directorial debut. [Time]

Here are more must-clicks to visit during your lunch break:

1. We couldn't be more excited: Oprhan Black is getting its own clothing line. [EW]

2. For the first time ever, Paul McCartney will headline this year's Lollapalooza. [Rolling Stone]

3. Watch the first clip of Arya in Season 5 of Game of Thrones. [Huffington Post]

4. How's this for quality time together? A father and daughter duo recreated Jurassic Park with $100,000 in Lego pieces. [Mashable]

5. Aww! Sarah Michelle Gellar snapped a sweet photo of her and hubby Freddie Prinze Jr. on date night. [POPSUGAR]