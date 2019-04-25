Bradley Cooper Already Has Ideas for a Lady Gaga Reunion

Though their Oscars performance seemed to mark a steamy end to the Bradley Cooper-Lady Gaga partnership, the Star Is Born director has an idea for a reunion.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Grammy-winner (!) crushed our dreams of a Gaga stadium tour, but amid the heartache (set to LG’s “I’ll Never Love Again”), he did give us something to hold onto: “What I thought would be a cool thing to do, maybe one night, would be like a live reading of the script and sing all the songs as we read the script, like at the Hollywood Bowl or something,” he told DeGeneres.

GAGA, SAY YES.

Last week, a source told People that “it seems Bradley hasn’t spent any time with Lady Gaga” in the month-and-a-half since the Oscars, but with a creative bond like theirs, it’s only a matter of time before these two collaborate again in some capacity.

The one-year anniversary of A Star Is Born sounds like a good time for this proposed reading, Coop — should I pencil it in?