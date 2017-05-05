New Dad Bradley Cooper Gushes About "Incredible" Lady Gaga to Ellen

While his castmates are busy traveling the world promoting Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Bradley Cooper has equally important business to attend to at home. In addition to recently welcoming a new baby with his girlfriend Irina Shayk, Cooper is also in the middle of production on his latest flick, A Star Is Born, co-starring Lady Gaga. With so much going on both at home and at work, the handsome 42-year-old agreed to do only one interview: with his friend and fellow "Oscar selfie" star Ellen DeGeneres.

Cooper sat down with DeGeneres for his first true television appearance since welcoming daughter Lea De Seine in March.

"I don't know if you know this," DeGeneres teased, "but you have a baby."

"What?" Cooper replied, feigning surprise.

"When you get home you should look for it," she added. "It's somewhere in your house."

In the course of their conversation, Cooper also discussed how working on A Star Is Born has made him realize how hard it is to sing properly. He admitted it hasn't been easy, and it's awakened a new appreciation for singing in him.

"She's unbelievable. Oh my god, she's unbelievable," Cooper said of his Grammy-winning co-star. "She really."

"I just hope I can just be believable enough so you can watch Stephanie—that's her name, Gaga—just shine, because she's incredible," he added.

Watch Cooper discuss his new baby and singing with Gaga in the video above.