Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Looked So in Love on the Oscars Carpet

Do you want to know what love is? Let Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk show you.

The couple arrived at the Oscars (with Cooper's mom, Gloria Campano, so cute) looking every bit the Hollywood It Couple. Cooper wore a classic tux, complete with a cummerbund, and Shayk wore a black turtleneck gown accented with swooping chain details along the waist and sleeves.

They don't often step out together, but this awards season — which has seen Cooper's A Star is Born nominated for just about everything — they've been giving fans plenty of opportunities to see see their love in action. (The film is up for seven awards tonight, including Best Actor, Best Picture, Best Screenplay, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Cinematography, and Best Sound Mixing.) Not to mention, the movie's accolades have given us the best red carpet couple moments. There have been naked dresses, naturally. But there have been matching suits, too.

Image zoom Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Image zoom Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Image zoom Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

There's no rhyme or reason to their red carpet outings, making every appearance that much more special. The two made a welcome appearance at the Golden Globes earlier this awards season, but Cooper arrived at the SAG Awards solo. Cooper brought his mom to that show, because Shayk was too busy with her main hustle, modeling. The two attended the BAFTAs together, but neither showed up at the Grammys. During the Globes, Shayk was repeatedly snapped adjusting Cooper's bow tie and he was seen gazing lovingly at her. Here's hoping there's more of that tonight.

During that show, he even mentioned Shayk during his acceptance speech.

"Most of all I have to thank Irina, for putting up with me for all the music I was trying to make in our basement for a year," he said.

The end of awards season could spell the end of all these sweet moments, so enjoy them while you can. It's probably going to be back to business as usual for Shayk after tonight. That means keeping pretty quiet about her relationship and her kiddo. As for Cooper, it could mean more time to show up in Vegas with Gaga.