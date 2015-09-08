Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Had a PDA-Filled Labor Day Weekend at the Jersey Shore 

Bradley Cooper and girlfriend Irina Shayk ended their summer on a high note! The couple spent Labor Day weekend at the Jersey Shore with the actor's mom, Gloria Campano, and it looks like the threesome had a blast as they soaked up the last of the season's rays.

Once again, the gorgeous duo was spotted playing in the ocean wearing color-coordinating swimwear. The Sport's Illustrated model showed off her tan in a yellow string bikini, while Cooper stuck with his trusty bright orange swim trunks. But this isn't the first time they've complemented each other while frolicking on the beach. Earlier this summer Cooper and Shayk were snapped in similar-hued suits while vacationing in Italy's Amalfi Coast.

While their steamy summer trips may be coming to an end, it looks like they're relationship is definitely heating up as we head into fall.

