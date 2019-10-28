Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk's Daughter Just Made Her First Public Appearance

Bradley Cooper just made a rare public appearance with two-year-old daughter Lea De Seine, whom he shares with ex Irina Shayk.

On Sunday, the actor showed up at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., to see Dave Chappelle be awarded the 22nd Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. Lea came along for her first big public event, wearing a black dress with stars on it, sitting on her dad's lap.

Image zoom Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Image zoom Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Cooper and Shayk split up in June, but both have remained committed to co-parenting their daughter. In July, TMZ reported the former couple had decided to share joint custody of Lea.

While Shayk wasn't present for Sunday's event, Page Six reports that she and Lea were seen horseback riding together at Mike Meldman and Discovery Land Company’s gated private estate Silo Ridge Field Club in Dutchess County over the weekend. Lea was also reportedly seen chatting to her mom in both English and Russian, Shayk's native language.