Wait, What's Going On With Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk's Relationship?

If you've been paying attention to the rumor mill lately, you might have seen a flurry of stories about Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk.

Over the past few days, stories have come out alleging that their 4-year-old relationship is on the rocks, and that they're taking a break from each other. Some gossips have even risen questions about whether Lady Gaga was involved.

In other words, there's been a ton of speculation — let's break down all the rumors.

Their Relationship is "Hanging By a Thread"

On Monday, Page Six published a story saying that, per an anonymous source, their relationship is pretty unstable.

“Because of their daughter, they keep trying,” the source said. “Things are not good. Neither one is happy. The relationship is hanging by a thread.”

They've Been "Unhappy For Some Time"

Rumor #2: They haven't been getting along since before he even started filming A Star Is Born, a source told ET.

"Bradley and Irina have been unhappy in their relationship for some time and have tried to make it work," the source said. "They both want the best for their daughter, but seem to be coming to terms with the fact that staying together might not be for the best."

ET's source also went in-depth on what's allegedly pulling them apart: "Things were difficult before Bradley started filming A Star Is Born but his dedication to his work while making the movie only made things harder at home. The constant speculation about Bradley's relationship with Gaga — while things were difficult at home — didn't help the situation. But his relationship with Gaga is not the issue. They have many daily issues as parents and as professionals and have been fighting."

In short, ET's source said that they're still working things out, but that a breakup is a very real possibility.

Lady Gaga Would Like To Be Excused From This Narrative

Despite the steamy chemistry Lady Gaga and Cooper had in A Star Is Born and on the Oscars stage, sources told Us Weekly that she isn't the reason for Cooper's potential relationship problems — which sounds pretty similar to ET's report.

One source told Us that Cooper and Shayk’s relationship struggles have “nothing to do with Gaga,” and a second insisted that “nothing romantic” happened between Cooper and Gaga when they played an onscreen couple.

Gaga herself has also shut down the rumors, telling Jimmy Kimmel in March (with a perfectly-executed eye roll), "I’m an artist, and I guess we did a good job — fooled ya!"

Irina Has Moved Out Of the House She Shares With Bradley

The Sun reported on Wednesday that she moved out of their L.A. home, and a source added that things have "cooled off" between the two.

“They haven’t been good for a few months and Irina decided it would be best if she moved into her own place," the source said. “It’s not looking like there’s much long left for the two of them together.”

They're Spending Time Apart

According to E's rumor mill, the pair are have taken some time apart "to test the waters and see if they are better off."

"They have a lot invested and it's very difficult to completely walk away from," the source said. "They are trying out different arrangements and trying to find their way. They love their little girl dearly and that's not going to change no matter what."

Irina Was Spotted Without Her Engagement Ring

Amidst all, Irina was spotted out and about on Thursday without a ring on her finger, fueling the speculation.

To be fair, while we've seen her with a large, engagement-esque ring in the past, the emerald was never confirmed to be an engagement ring, and she's frequently been seen without a ring on her left hand. Maybe they're just not showy engagement people?

Either way, Bradley and Irina are notoriously private about their relationship — which is a feat at their level of fame. None of these rumors have been confirmed, and even if they're true, going through a breakup so publicly while everyone else speculates about your relationship isn't easy.