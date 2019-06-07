Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Have Broken Up

Hollywood golden couple Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk have officially split. People confirms that Cooper and Shayk have officially ended their relationship and are working to figure out how to share custody of their daughter, Lea De Seine.

Cooper and Shayk started dating back in 2015. Though their red carpet appearances together have been rare, the two ramped up their outings during Cooper's press tour for A Star is Born. The privacy was by design. Shayk told Glamour UK that she and Cooper made a conscious effort to keep their private lives private. She noted that while many celebrity couples are fine with having their relationship span red carpet premieres and awards shows, fashion shows, the front row at sporting events, and BFF baby showers, it just wasn't what she wanted.

Image zoom Steve Granitz/Getty Images

RELATED: Wait, What's Going On With Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk's Relationship?

"I have a lot of friends who share a lot of their personal life on Instagram or social media, very publicly. I admire it and I think it's great — but I think it's all about personal choice," she said. "Because my work requires me to be out there, I just decided my personal life will be quiet. That’s why it's called personal, because it's something for you and your family, and I feel happy with it."

Cooper and Shayk welcomed their daughter in March of 2017, which Cooper says completely changed his life. After the pomp and circumstance surrounding A Star is Born, Cooper made sure to re-focus on his family.

RELATED: Proof Irina Shayk Is Unbothered by Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga's Oscars Performance

"Bradley spends every day with his family," a source told People. "Most days, Bradley and Irina take Lea out for activities together. Sometimes they just stroll on the beach. Bradley and Irina seem great."

The magazine adds that engagement rumors surfaced back in 2016, but the couple decided to focus on raising a child, not having a wedding.