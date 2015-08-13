Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Share a Sexy Smooch on the Beach

It looks like the rumors are true—Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk are definitely a couple. The pair was snapped smooching in the sand while vacationing on Italy's Amalfi Coast earlier this week, and they couldn't keep their hands off each other.

For their PDA fest, the famous faces color-coordinated in brightly hued beachwear. Cooper donned neon orange swim trunks, while Shayk showed off her toned physique in an aqua blue bikini top and tangerine bottoms. Aside from kissing on the shore, the actor and model also enjoyed swimming in the ocean and relaxing in some lounge chairs.

Cooper and Shayk are reportedly staying at Le Sireneuse, a luxury hotel in Positano. One thing's certain: the romance between this genetically blessed duo is surely heating up.

