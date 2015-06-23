Bradley Cooper, Quentin Tarantino Honored with Hollywood Walk of Fame Stars

Congratulations to Bradley Cooper, Quentin Tarantino, and Kevin Hart, who are among the honorees to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2016. Find out who else will receive a spot on the boulevard. [Variety]

Here are more must-clicks to visit during your lunch break:

1. Two-time Oscar winner and Titanic composer James Horner has passed away in a plane crash. [The Hollywood Reporter]

2. Stephen Colbert showed his support for victims of the Charleston shooting by joining the Bridge to Peace walk. [Today]

3. There's a new world's oldest person: 115-year-old Susannah Mushatt Jones sheds light on her daily routine. [Time]

4. This cover of Michael Jackson's hits by Pentatonix is insanely good. [Entertainment Weekly]

5. This adorable 3-year-old is guaranteed to put a smile on your face as she reenacts Shia LaBeouf's motivational speech. [Today]