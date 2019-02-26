Bradley Cooper's Ex-Wife Reacts to His Chemistry with Lady Gaga

Like the rest of Sunday night's Oscars viewers, Bradley Cooper's ex-wife had an opinion about his steamy on-stage performance with Lady Gaga.

The pair's duet of "Shallow" — which saw them embrace at the piano and sing the last verse of the song cheek-to-cheek — not so surprisingly sparked a social media frenzy. Gaga and Cooper's close-knit bond also prompted the actor's first wife, Jennifer Esposito, to offer her two cents on the situation on Instagram.

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Comedian David Spade shared a photo of the costars gazing into each other's eyes, and captioned the snapshot: "Is there any chance these 2 aren't f—ing?" His assessment of their chemistry caught Esposito's attention, and she summed up her reaction in one word, "Ha."

It's fair to assume that Cooper's ex is a little biased. The former couple's marriage crumbled after only four months, and she wrote a book that detailed the "entire marching band squad of red flags" in their relationship. "He was funny, smart, cocky, arrogant, and a master manipulator. I didn't necessarily find him that attractive, but I figured that I could enjoy his sense of humor and nonsense for a while," she wrote in Jennifer's Way.

Image zoom Mark Sullivan/Getty Images

She continued: "We had fun, but he also had a mean, cold side. His personality could flip on a dime." Esposito also expressed that their "relationship was about what he needed, and nothing else."

In March 2011, Bradley also opened up about the pair's brief marriage to Howard Stern. "It was just something that happened," he said, according to Us Weekly. "The good thing is, we both realized it… Sometimes you just realize it."