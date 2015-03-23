Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence Were Utterly Adorable at the Screening of Their New Movie

Reunited at last! Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence celebrated the release of their new movie Serena over the weekend, and the famous pair were too cute for words. The duo laughed it up at the Cinema Society and Dior Beauty’s screening of the flick, where it seemed like they caught a case of the giggles (don't you totally want in on that joke?).

RELATED: Jennifer Lawrence’s Latest Dior Campaign Is Absolutely Gorgeous

And they looked amazing, too. For the occasion, the actress sported a chic Christian Dior Couture striped sequin dress that featured modern cutouts and a metal waist detail. Lawrence completed her sexy look with Kimberly McDonald and Ana Khouri jewelry. Cooper looked dapper in a dark grey Thom Sweeney suit and powder blue collared shirt. File this under "cutest on-screen couples and off-screen BFFs" moments.

RELATED: You Can Now Stream Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper’s New Film, Serena