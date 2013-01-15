Bradley Cooper and Anne Hathaway Keep It Cool In Their Shades, Plus More Parties!

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Meghan Blalock
Jan 15, 2013 @ 11:18 am

Now that the Golden Globes are officially over, you can get back to your regularly-scheduled star gazing! Anne Hathaway and Bradley Cooper looked cool as ever on the red carpet at the American Film Institute Awards in sunny Beverly Hills, where both stars had films honored by AFI as Films of the Year. Hathaway's turn as Catwoman in The Dark Knight Rises helped earn the movie the honor, and Cooper's recovering mentally ill Pat in Silver Linings Playbook surely did the same. See more stars partying in the gallery! 

