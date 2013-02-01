Brad Pitt's Super Bowl Movie Trailer, Beyoncé's National Anthem Nail Art, and More!

InStyle Staff
Feb 01, 2013 @ 12:53 pm

1.The Super Bowl will get a dose of Brad Pitt when a trailer for his new movie World War Z airs. [HuffPo]

2. Beyoncé belted out the National Anthem yesterday with some snazzy gold zig-zag nail art. [MTV Style]

3. Ben & Jerry's created a frozen yogurt flavor in honor of the end of 30 Rock called Liz Lemon. [E! Online]

4. Tracy Morgan and his fiancé Megan Wollover are expecting their first child together.  [People]

5. Pantene Pro-V is coming out with a BB cream product for your hair! [Refinery 29]

6. The boys of One Direction get goofy for the cover of their new single! [ONTD]

